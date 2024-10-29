Lloyds goes digital, a timely reminder from Age UK

Venerable UK bank Lloyds, the country’s biggest mortgage lender, is embarking on a quest to become “an experience-led, digital first brand, helping empower customers to take financial steps forward.” Which will fill some of its more venerable customers with gloom.

To which end adam&eveDDB has produced a new instalment in the ‘Lloyds Moves Everyone Forward’ strategy (it’s not ‘by your side’ any more) featuring a new, improved banking app. With whistling not words.

Of such devices the great Dave Trott remarked: “Without a mnemonic to differentiate your brand, you’re just doing an ad for the category.” They don’t need to be a whistle although whistles, once again, seem all the rage. Leo Burnett is up to much the same thing for new client Confused.com.

Lloyds CMO Suresh Balaji says:“The launch of our new Link Pay app feature is incredibly exciting, and just one of the ways we’re giving more financial tools and better experiences to our customers. Its launch also presents another compelling example of how our app is putting the power of finance in people’s hands, and we’re excited to showcase it through our ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign.

“Our new ‘The Best Grandparents’ TV ad wonderfully highlights how Link Pay offers our customers an easy way to request money they’re owed by friends and family without the need for those awkward conversations.”

Ah, so that’s what it’s about. A little more exposition would have helped (although that’s the thing with whistling.) And does the app work on planes?

MAA creative scale: 4.

Now for something completely different, Age UK from Neverland. Neverland has some roots in adam&eve as its co-founder media expert Jon Forsyth was one of the original partners alongside James Murphy, David Golding and Ben Priest.

And the agency has a pleasing penchant for the traditional, which clearly suits Age UK. Here we have a well-heeled oldie pointing out that many of his generation are not (our new government of the people has just removed their winter fuel allowance.) The campaign’s called ‘Let’s change how we age.’

Age UK CEO Paul Farmer says: “This is why we are embarking on a new long-term strategy which looks at how to manage the challenge of supporting, valuing and including an ageing population, alongside encouraging everyone to look at what steps they can take to ensure they will lead their best possible later life.

“These changes need to happen now, before we find ourselves sleep-walking into becoming an older society that is increasingly poorly equipped to cope.”

Neverland CSO Lola Neves says: “We all want to live but none of us want to age. ‘Let’s change how we age’ is such a simple line but is packed with depth and gives Age UK a clear and simple direction for everything they do as an organisation to drive real change in how we approach and view age in our society.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5.