Lloyds changes course with new ‘forwards looking’ digital revamp

But what are they going to do with all those horses? Lloyds has revealed a revamp at the hands of new group CMO Suresh Balaji (from Standard Chartered and HSBC) and, in the TV, not a nag in sight. Rather, to show that Lloyds’ new banking app has ‘The power to do it all’ we have a father and daughter taking a turn around Alexandra Palace.

That’s from adam&eveDDB. The rebrand as a whole is ‘Lloyds moves everyone forwards’ courtesy of Wolff Olins, which does feature the Lloyds horse but this time (as you’d expect) looking forwards.

CMO Balaji says: “Modern brand building is more than advertising. A brand is the sum total of all experiences and using design principles across the customer ecosystem is a non-negotiable for us. Our aim has been to take our stable, strong and traditional brands and make them even more timeless by applying our ‘Experience-led-brand’ principles.

“Our new integrated campaign is a great way to show consumers how our app empowers people when it comes to their money and helps them take their next step forward. Massive thanks to Wolff Olins, adam&eveDDB and (media agency) Zenith UK.”

“Experience-led” seems to be on every marketer’s lips and if it means that they don’t make claims which aren’t backed up by performance that’s fine.

Often the trouble with such digital transformations (and Lloyds has millions of customers, bizarrely perhaps as it doesn’t offer that much) is that they stumble in practice. So hard to judge this without experiencing the experience.

A&E and Wolff Olins usually know what they’re doing. Let’s hope Lloyds does as it goes full-on into Balaji’s new digital world. Catchy tune.

MAA creative scale (so far): 6.