KwikFit and VCCP ‘drive away happy every time’

VCCP has mixed up the absurd with the everyday in this new campaign for KwikFit, which is all about the staff and how hard they work to make sure that customers “drive away happy every time.”

The deadpan style brings comedy to what is essentially an “It does what it says on the tin” message, brightened up with a customer service promise.

Tom Gentle, head of retail marketing at Kwik Fit said: “At Kwik Fit, our customers are at the core of everything we do. This campaign aims to showcase the exceptional quality of our service and the genuine care we have for every journey our customers take. Kwik Fit is here for everyone across Britain, ensuring their cars are in the best hands, no matter what they need.”

Tony Hector, group creative director at VCCP said: “Our brief was to demonstrate how our technicians make sure our customers drive away happy every time. We took a humorous, surreal approach – brought to life by the brilliant Harold Einstein, which helped us deliver this message while standing out within the vehicle servicing category.”

It’s hard to improve on the old “You can’t get better than a KwikFit fitter,” which gave out a similar message. But that was back in the 1980s, and “Drive away happy every time” is a good successor.

MAA creative scale: 7