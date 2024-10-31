Kimberley-Clark reviews global creative and media

Kimberly-Clark, which spends around $1bn worldwide, is reviewing all its global creative and accounts with the exception of US media which stays with recently-appointed Publicis. Brands include Kleenex, Huggies, Scott, Poise, Cottonelle and Andrex.

Publicis, Omnicom, Interpublic and WPP are all believed to be competing alongside Accenture Song which handles some creative work. Mischief, Quality Meats and VaynerMedia have handled recent US assignments.

The company says: “Kimberly-Clark is in the process of conducting a global RFP for media and creative duties (excluding our US media business.) This is part of the implementation of our Powering Care strategy. We are doing this to better serve our brands and our evolving organizational structure.” Powering Care is a $1.5bn restructuring programme.

As so often, the big review follows the appointment of a new marketing supremo, in this case chief growth officer Patricia Corsi. She was formerly chief marketing, information technology and digital officer of Bayer Consumer Health.