Joint turns London Underground irritation into a boon for The Collective yogurt

Passengers on London’s Underground have to endure repeated loud messages, in an infuriatingly plummy actor-ish voice, to ‘see it, say it, sort it.’ What you may ask, if you’ve avoided this unpleasant experience? Reporting stray packages which may (although they’re probably not) be bombs which might blow us all to pieces.

Another shining example of the mis-use of the ability to bombard passengers (and consumers generally) with unwelcome messages on each and every occasion.

So well done Joint for enlisting a version of this in a new Out of Home campaign for The Collective’s yogurt pouches.

Tor Hunt-Taylor, marketing director at The Collective says: “It’s been super collaborating and conspiring with Joint, as to how we bring our shiny new range of adult pouches into our brand campaign. As the challenger brand in our category, we always aim to be the ‘antidote to boring’ and use our brand tone of voice and consumer insight to entertain our target audience. The new campaign creative oozes personality to drive brand salience, outsmarting rather than outspending in how we win consumers over.”

Glad Transport for London’s campaign has done someone some good.

MAA creative scale: 8.