It’s the men’s turn to give out ‘big autumn energy’ for M&S

M&S is on a mission to be seen as a stylish place to shop, and Mother London’s “Big autumn energy” campaign is back to do for the men what it did for the women – inject some swagger into the brand’s clothing offer.

Mother has a fine line to tread, making work that appeals to a younger, more fashionable crowd while keeping the more traditional consumer on side, and this looks like it might do the trick. What man, regardless of age, doesn’t like to picture himself raking up autumn leaves while looking stylish and attracting admiring glances from the neighbours?

There’s a nice symmetry between the women’s and men’s ads. They feature the same cast, are set in the same London square with the same soundtrack – it’s only the point of view that’s different.

MAA creative scale: 7.5