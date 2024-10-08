IPA Effectiveness Awards gives top prize to adam&eveDDB and McCain

adam&eveDDB was the big winner at the 2024 IPA Effectiveness Awards, taking home not just the Grand Prix and Effectiveness Company of the Year, but also the New Learning and Best Small Budget and awards.

Chair of judges, Nationwide’s Catherine Kehoe, gave it perhaps the ultimate accolade of our times: “If ever there was a paper to take to CFO to justify investment in advertising, this is it.”

The agency’s McCain campaign secured the Grand Prix, delivering a 56% increase in sales value and a profit ROI of £1.48 per £1, and its understanding of pricing’s place in the marketing mix won it the New Learning prize too. The Best Small Budget award was for Laithwaite’s wine.

Omnicom sibling AMV BBDO’s work for Guinness took home the President’s Prize for Next Generation Brand Building for its success in the newly competitive low-alcohol market, as well as a Gold for the main brand. VCCP and Cadbury, who triumphed at the last awards in 2022, took the Best Dedication to Effectiveness award, while the Christmas campaign won a Silver.

Nationwide chief customer officer Catherine Kehoe, who was chair of the judges, delivered a hard-hitting speech that addressed the diminishing effectiveness of advertising, the waning power of TV, and the challenges of measuring the true impact of social media and press coverage.

Kehoe said of the McCain entry: “This paper really matters. Charting the story of McCain through the cost-of-living crisis, it deals with some of the biggest challenges in marketing, from managing a brand in a downturn, shoring up goodwill in the face of growing own-label competition, and delivering a business-transforming impact through shifts in price elasticity. A bold decision to support the brand rather than default to price promotions really paid off. If ever there was a paper to take to CFO to justify investment in advertising, this is it.”

