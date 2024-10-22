Gwyneth Paltrow brings star appeal to Ghetto Gastro’s toaster on wheels

US firm Ghetto Gastro makes toasters on wheels it seems, to promote its toastable pastries. It also offers a help line for distressed customers. One such being Gwyneth Paltrow in this, discovering that her ungrateful brood don’t want either kale enemas or “structured water.”

Always good to see someone like the Goop empress sending herself up (she knows Ghetto Gastro’s owners) and reminding us what a brilliant light comedy actress she can be.

@ghettogastrogoods @ghettogastrogoods presents Bop Mobile. Starring Gwyneth Paltrow and the Bop Mobile. Grab your favorite Bop in the Tik Tok Shop.

Director Scottie Cameron says: “Some of my favorite art is vintage advertisements, like the old Porsche advertising from the ’70s and ’80s. It had a lot of chutzpah, a lot of personality. A lot of fun and thoughtfulness went into building this universe that creates this halo of desire. We just want to continue that narrative.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5.