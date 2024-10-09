Groundhog Day: now Waitrose No 1. has them dancing in the aisles

As has Lidl. No 1. is Waitrose’s posh food range, its Finest or Taste the difference. Tricky one for Waitrose as its food’s supposed to be higher quality anyway. So you might have expected a David Abbott-style excursion around its enticing (and pricey) products.

Not so. Agency Wonderhood Makers, Wonderhood Studio’s social arm, has gone all TikTok, tapping into what it calls the Y2K cultural revival, the current fashion (it seems) for all things Noughties. Which some might see as terrible music and cheesy fashions.

So we have the extant members of S Club reprising the 1999 hit ‘You’re My Number One’ (with a bit of food.)

Waitrose customer director Nathan Ansell says: ‘We really wanted to Reach (for the stars) with this campaign while also highlighting the very best that Waitrose has to offer in our No.1 range, with exceptional new flavours and the very best in quality and taste. We can’t wait to see what customers think about the new track and we look forward to seeing fans and our Partners trying out the dance routine for themselves!’

Better get in some defibrillators.

MAA creative scale: 4.