Grey’s Wigglesworth replaces Atkin as C4 creative chief

After years of success and multiple Cannes Lions including a Grand Prix, 4Creative’s chief Lynsey Atkin joined McCann London as CCO in September. Now David Wigglesworth, ECD at Grey London, is stepping into her former role Channel 4, with a remit that includes looking more broadly at how the broadcaster presents the brand and its “Altogether different” positioning.

Wigglesworth, whose title is now ECD and Creative Partner at 4Creative, joined Grey from Droga5 London in May 2022. He has been in sole charge of the WPP-owned agency’s creative department since Laura Jordan Baumbach quit to set up Uncharted Studio in March this year.

Katie Jackson, CMO at Channel 4, said: “After I first met David, I couldn’t stop thinking about our conversation. He pushes limits, revels in creative chaos and really, really loves TV. His work is innovative, energetic and boundless, awarded at every major international award show including D&AD, Cannes and the One Show. I can’t wait to see what rules we can break together.”

Wigglesworth said: “As a kid who spent their waking life one foot away from a TV screen, Channel 4 was special. Hollyoaks coached me through puberty, Beavis and Butt-Head blew my tiny mind and Brass Eye opened my eyes to satire. Creative me (and kid me) are excited AF at this opportunity. I can’t wait to team up with the enigmatic Katie and her team of renegades, to keep the hits coming for 4Creative.”

Grey has yet to announce a successor for Wigglesworth/Baumbach, but the agency is in need of some new momentum and creative chiefs seem to be in the mood to switch things around lately. As well as Atkin, Wigglesworth and Baumbach’s moves, the last few months have seen Droga5’s Shelley Smoler go to Lucky Generals, while Laurence Thomson and Rob Doubal moved from McCann to M&S Saatchi.