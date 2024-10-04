Forsman & Bodenfors strengthens New York with Guerra from Singapore

Stagwell’s Forsman & Bodenfors seems to be an upswing after a quieter period (along with Mark Penn’s group as a whole) and now award-winning group creative director Ivan Guerra (left) is relocating from its Singapore office to New York.

F&B was twice CampaignBrief Agency of the Year in Singapore. Guerra has worked on a raft of big brands including Coca-Cola, P&G, Burger King and Samsung.

Guerra says: “It’s the people that make this business so special. So what I look forward to the most is working with the wonderful and talented humans in our New York office. We all want to work at a place where we feel welcome and fulfilled. I hope I can help make Forsman & Bodenfors New York that kind of place.

“On top of that, there’s of course an ambition for the work we make and the reputation we have. The goal is to raise the bar for both, making work that’s even more impactful and that is recognized at the biggest stages. The F&B collective is no stranger to high profile award shows. And we’ll get the NY office there, too.”