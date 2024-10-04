Former Tag boss David Kassler to helm Framestore owner

David Kassler, one of the most gifted managers in the creative sector, is joining FC3, the group that now includes pre and post-production wizards Framestore and Company 3, as group CEO.

Kassler was most recently global CEO of production business Tag, overseeing a reported £500m sale to Dentsu.

Kassler (above) says: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining FC3, and truly honoured to be working with the teams at two of the world’s pre-eminent film and entertainment businesses. FC3’s work helps shape global entertainment and the way audiences engage with films, brands and entertainment. This means it’s an exciting place to be culturally, but also one that represents tremendous scope for growth, innovation and new strategic partnerships.”

Group chair and co-founder Sir William Sargent: “I am really pleased David is joining us at this transformative time. It’s not just those of us working in the tech and creative industries who are embracing change, but every business and brand seeking a bigger audience for their stories. Our role is to not just help tell those stories but to reframe how they are told, and David’s incredible depth of experience is exactly what we need as we explore new opportunities, new technologies and new markets.”

FC3 is one of the shining lights of the UK creative industry, one of the country’s key export sectors. Recent and upcoming credits include Deadpool & Wolverine, Paddington in Peru, Wicked and Gladiator II plus ads for Gucci, McDonald’s and Toyota and Merlin’s first Jumanji theme park.