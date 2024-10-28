Fiat and Armani join forces for ‘Don’t drive it. Wear it’ by 777

French-Italian agency 777 is a joint venture between Armando Testa and Herezie, named to mark the number of kilometres between Paris and Turin. Established earlier this year with Fiat’s Lancia and Spoticar (its second-hand vehicles platform) as founding clients, the agency is now launching a campaign for a special edition Fiat 500, designed with Giorgio Armani.

The blend of fashion and cars, France and Italy all come together in this “Don’t drive it. Wear it” film, which follows a car as it leaves the Armani Hotel to roam the empty streets of Milan before driving onto a fashion catwalk where, inevitably, it is met with applause from the front row crowd.

The car is on sale in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It’s fairly predictable car territory, but the fashion element gives it a twist and the absence of greenwashing claims at least makes a change.

MAA creative scale: 6