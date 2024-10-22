Droga5 hits right note for baffling new Suntory drink

Launching a fruit drink called -196 isn’t the easiest of tasks but Droga5 UK, now in the chair for Suntory, has a brave stab at it by featuring what we used to call a mad scientist and a giant lemon man (it’s a lemon drink.)

The name? It’s made with Suntory’s proprietary “freeze crush infusion technology” where the drink is made by freezing the whole fruit using liquid nitrogen at –196°C. The frozen zest, pulp and juice are then crushed into powder and infused with good old vodka.

Pauline Varga, chief category expansion officer, Suntory Beverage & Food International (there’s a new moniker) says: “Droga5 impressed with their surreal celebration of everything that is great about Japan – incredible science matched with a playfully zany execution – and all for the love of a refreshing alcoholic beverage.”

What you might call a hard-working 30 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.