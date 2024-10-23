Diversity champion Naren Patel joins OOH Capital

Naren Patel (below), formerly MD of Out of Home media owner Primesight, has joined OOH Capital, the global Out Of Home advisory company.

Naren was appointed MD of Primesight in 1995 and then floated the business on the London Stock Exchange. Two years later he sold Primesight to STV but then led a management buyout of the company, driving its growth through acquisitions and organic development. In 2018 he sold the business to Global Radio, later exiting the company in 2020.

Diversity champion Patel founded Media for All in 2018 as a social enterprise dedicated to mentoring and supporting Black, Asian and other ethnic minority talent in media and advertising. He is also chair of the advertising charity NABS and received the World Outdoor Leadership Award in 2018.

OOH Capital Chairman Tom Goddard says: “I am delighted that Naren, with his impeccable credentials and proven track record, is joining us to help our growing list of clients and cities around the world make the most of their OOH assets.”

OOH Capital has enjoyed significant growth in the last year. Its clients include global advertising and marketing group Dentsu, Absen, the world’s leading LED display products and service supplier and Broadsign, one of the largest global OOH technology platforms. OOH Capital has also been assisting a private equity businesses and media owners on investment strategies.