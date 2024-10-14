Diet Coke moves from Moss to Dornan – but it’s a touch half-hearted

Are big consumer brands too obsessed by celebs/actors? Diet Coke appears to have moved on from Kate Moss – somehow or other Katie never struck one as a Diet Coke type – to Jamie Dornan, star of 50 Shades of Grey, among much else.

No whips or handcuffs here though.

And there’s multimedia stuff too.

Diet Coke marketing manager Tara Byrnes says: “We’re excited to finally reveal our new This is My Taste campaign, fronted by Jamie Dornan. The campaign represents an evolution in the iconicity of a Diet Coke break, recognising its importance for our audience, and celebrating it from a brief treat to a moment of passion and pride.

“The new light-hearted campaign unites this audience, and we hope the work inspires people to own and celebrate their own individual style and taste and enjoy an iconic Diet Coke break, however they choose to.”

Can you buy “iconicity?”

With Jake Scott behind the camera for Spring Studios you’d expect rather more. Was there a meddling media agency pushing 20 seconds?

MAA creative scale: 4.