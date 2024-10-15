Dewar’s celebrates the social side of whisky tippling

Any booze advertising is tricky these days, unless it’s alcohol-free. Not much help to Dewar’s whisky which obviously isn’t. But whisky ads through the ages have tended to get stuck in a Scottish glen, with a bunch of Pringle sweaters clinking away.

There’ve been exceptions of course: Robert Carlyle’s marathon for Johnnie Walker from BBH all those years ago and before that Saatchi’s animated game bird for Famous Grouse. This, so a visitor tells me, is the Royals’ favoured tipple at their Balmoral bolthole – no pricey single malts for them.

Bacardi-owned Dewar’s, a blend, has been around for 180 years it seems and it’s back with a new global campaign from BBDO, ‘Here’s to the Story.’ So we have a large group of pals gathering on a Scottish mountainside (as you do) to the rather unlikely backing of Lou Reed.

Laila Mignoni, global vice president, creative excellence, Bacardi says: “The “Here’s to the Story” campaign is a tribute to Dewar’s’ tradition of exceptional craftsmanship and the novel characters and stories that have shaped the brand over the centuries.

“Our whisky has always been more than a drink, it’s a celebratory symbol of life’s greatest moments and the shared stories that define them. This campaign is an invitation to our consumers to take a seat at the table and toast the stories that make life truly fulfilling.”

You can see why whisky makers want to emphasise the social, the ancient tipple has something a rep. for gloomy, solo drinking.

And, these days especially, you can’t have Ralph C. Nesbitt falling off his boat. Shame though…

MAA creative scale: 5.