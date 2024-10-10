Currys and AMV BBDO go up a notch with new ‘IRL’ campaign

Here’s a good example of persevering with a campaign idea (or “brand platform” as it’s now known). AMV BBDO’s “Beyond techspectations” work for Currys has always had a whiff of effective over creative, but finally the two have come together to create a strong piece of work.

A riff on the idea of IRL shopping vs online shopping, this spot contains plenty of entertaining moments while making its point very well.

Aisling Lancaster, head of brand and advertising at Currys, said: “While so many of us are familiar now with making purchases online, maybe we have forgotten what the in-store experience can be like! At Currys we’re proud to offer the full, omnichannel experience when shopping for tech.”

Jeremy Tribe and Dave Westland, AMV BBDO creative directors, said: “Currys have a fantastic online set-up, but their commitment to stores and personal expertise is their biggest competitive advantage. So the idea of die-hard online shoppers opening their eyes to the wonders of real-life stores seemed like a great business insight and, importantly, really funny.”

Extra points for not dressing up the Currys store decor and ambience, which is never their best selling point.

MAA creative scale: 7.5