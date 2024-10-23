Channel 4 serves up gourmet zombie treat

Here’s a good idea; for everyone who’s heartily sick of hearing about Generation Z (most people in marketing one suspects) – eat them.

That’s the plot of forthcoming Channel 4 series Generation Z by Ben Wheatley: “elderly Boomer zombies get a taste for Gen Z meat, sparking an inter-generational culture clash.” The multi-media campaign by 4Creative is called ‘Generation Z. You’re on the Menu.’ TV host Fred Sirieix promotes ‘Flesh Kitchen’, a recipe box delivery company dedicated to cooking Gen Z, alongside a host of influencers and interactive Out of Home installations at London’s Westfield.

C4 head of marketing Nic Moran says: “We are serving up Gen Z in a playful and memorable way as we introduce a new breed of zombie to our audience. The interactive elements of the campaign enable viewers to put themselves on the menu, and the social influencer activity and Gen Z flesh recipe boxes make this a timely Halloween treat.”

MAA creative scale: 7.