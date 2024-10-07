Can PR man James Lyons get Starmer’s government back on track?

Sir Keir Starmer’s UK government has been advised by all and sundry to “get a grip” after just 100 (pretty accident-prone) days in office and now initial get-a-gripper Sue Gray has abruptly departed to be replaced, in part at least, by James Lyons, recently at TikTok.

Which doesn’t sound terribly convincing either. But Lyons, a former deputy political editor at the Sunday Times and Mirror, did spend six years at the NHS (described by both Starmer and health secretary Wes Streeting as “broken” but we won’t dwell on that.)

Photo: PR Week

Lyons, above, is now officially head of what’s called a “strategic communications” operation, which seems to mean he’s the head PR honcho. There’ve been some interesting ones in Downing Street: Sir Bernard Ingham for Margaret Thatcher and Alastair Campbell for Tony Blair. The rampaging Campbell was once (although unelected) one of the most powerful Labourites in government. It’s unlikely that Lyons, who seems pretty diplomatic, will cut such a swathe but Labour badly needs a safe pair of hands.

The most damaging revelation for Labour was the £100,000 or so of freebies that Starmer received; many, including suits and spectacles, from media tycoon Lord Alli. Critics said the Government should have “closed this down” much earlier (it still hasn’t been) but such egregious behaviour would tax the abilities of any PR man. It’s the present that keeps on giving for Starmer’s opponents in the media.

On second thoughts, TikTok does sound a comfier berth.