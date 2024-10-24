Buzzman enlists a nervous pig for plant-based La Vie

Plant-based foods still seem to take up an expanse of supermarket shelves even though there don’t seem that many customers. People take a look out of curiosity and them move on.

One issue may be enjoyment: we probably know they’re good for us but there’s a hair shirt aspect too. Food is supposed to be about enjoyment as well as sustenance, especially these days when less people can afford to eat out thanks to bewilderingly soaring restaurant prices.

Trust French agency Buzzman to take the bull by the horns – or, in this case, a pig. For La Vie’s plant-based pork taste-alike in ‘Everything you love about pork.’ The pig may demur.

Simple, straightforward, compelling and original. Why don’t more UK agencies do this?

MAA creative scale: 9.