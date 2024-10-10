Burberry pays homage to the (not so) great British weather

Burberry, like British Airways, is one of the few Great British Originals still with us, despite the the wheels sometimes coming off (BA cancellations, Burberry’s travails in China and elsewhere in the luxury market.)

Hard to fault its advertising though and we’ve moved on from Burberry types floating around in fields to that good old British standby celebs with here actor Barry Keoghan working on a script with a multitalented waitress.

And Chelsea footballer Cole Palmer, gone fishing to show off a Burberry Duffle (fishing is a protracted business, be warned.)

Others, including, inevitably, Olivia Colman (she must be a busy woman) appear in Burberry kit in press and posters.

Burberry says the global campaign, produced in-house, is about “protection, functionality and the outdoors.” ‘It’s always Burberry weather’ is a neat handle. Amazing how many recent UK-origin campaigns begin with an apology for the weather (global warming obs.)

Burberry needs to make its mind up whether it’s full-on luxury or upscale but more mass market, a bit like Barbour. Maybe the choice of Keoghan means they’re leaning towards the latter.

MAA Creative scale: 9.