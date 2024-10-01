Beyoncé reveals her inner Nick Kamen in Levi’s reprise

Beyoncé is a denim fan these Cowboy Carter days and here she is reprising BBH’s famous 1985 ‘Launderette’ commercial, the one with Nick Kamen exciting the crowd. From TBWA\Chiat\Day.

There’s even a Kamen lookalike taking a sneaky peek.

The original in 1985, by Barbara Nokes and BBH co-founder John Hegarty, directed by Roger Lyons, didn’t just put BBH on the map but British advertising as a whole. It also sold a load of Marvin Gaye records. And brought Levi’s back from the knacker’s yard.

Maybe it’ll have a second innings.