BBC battles the haters: ‘The fight for truth is on’

The BBC gets a lot of online hate, with most people who are still on X/Twitter taking a Q-Anon style view of it as a den of left-wing paedophiles. So while this effort by BBC Creative telling us that “The fight for truth is on” may resonate with fans of the institution, it’s unlikely to make inroads with the conspiracy theorists.

Narrated by Clive Myrie, it shows BBC journalists trying to combat the chaos of misinformation, doubling down on the commitment to transparency.

The BBC line, “We pursue the truth, so disinformation has nowhere to hide,” is reminiscent of Droga5’s lines for the New York Times: “The truth is hard” and “The truth is worth it.” It’s always worth making the point, but “truth” has become as subjective as “facts” these days.

MAA creative scale: 6