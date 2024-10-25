ASOS puts its faith in Mother’s The Or for a turnaround

Mother Family member The Or has created its first work for online fashion retailer ASOS since winning the business in July. This campaign arrives just ahead of the festive party season with a new brand platform, “Inspired by,” that embodies the way true fashionistas find style influences everywhere.

The Or have taken on a challenging brief: ASOS has had a difficult time lately, with stocks falling 10% in just the last week and 89% over the last five years. But ASOS is making moves to recover fashion credibility and customers (particularly ones who don’t return everything they purchase) by signing some more upmarket high street brands like Arket and Veja, and expanding its partnership with Mango. These third party brands account for 60% of sales.

Dan Elton, EVP customer at ASOS, said: “We believe that fashion inspiration can be found everywhere and, as a destination for style, it shapes everything we do. From TV and our roots as ‘As Seen on Screen’ to the streets to social media, we’ve always translated culture into accessible styles and trends. We’re here to inspire our customers by continually exploring and bringing them the freshest, most relevant products.”

Charlene Chandrasekaran, creative partner at The Or, said: “When you get under the hand-embroidered jacket of the brand, you really see the constant desire to seek out new and untapped inspiration running through its DNA. We want to inspire people to see originality everywhere, just like ASOS does – uninhibited by time or place, and help establish the brand as the ultimate curator of fashion.”

The OOH spells out the message more prosaically.

Advertising alone can’t turn around ASOS’ fortunes, but this should at least inject the brand with a bit more meaning.

MAA creative scale: 6

