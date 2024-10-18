Anyone for a ‘Chreaster’ egg? Aldi mashes up the festivals

It’s only a couple of weeks until the Christmas ads start appearing, but the stores are already filling up with seasonal essentials. And some not-so-essentials, like Aldi’s new “Chreaster egg.”

If you’ve loved frappuccinos, mocktails and froyos, and are still “hangry” for more treats, then Aldi’s Chreaster eggs – Garry the Gingerbread Man and Parker the Penguin – could be the new food portmanteau you are looking for.

Aldi’s 690,000 followers on X are enjoying the retailer’s spirit of innovation and sense of humour. One says “May as well cut the Christmas story short and ‘roll the stone away’ immediately with a cheaster egg, no point in prolonging it all” and another asks, “Where’s the Chreasterween eggs?”

Christmas always brings a raft of “innovations” from the supermarkets, even though it’s a time when most people like to stick with tradition by reaching for the Baileys and Quality Street.

But maybe Aldi’s hollow eggs will fly off the shelves. Or at least give Kevin the Carrot some company in this year’s Christmas ad.