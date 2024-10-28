Anomaly gives new Mini Cooper EV some sixties swagger

“You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off” Michael Caine’s Charlie Croker famously observed in the original Italian Job and that gets a reference here in Anomaly’s lively new campaign fror BMW’s Mini along with further references to John Cooper, the legendary engineer who turned a tiny runabout into a Monte Carlo Rally winner.

Cornering was the original Mini Cooper’s USP and Anomaly’s ‘Grab the Corners’ has the car hurtling round said architectural features in Mexico City with a zest which may well have the UK’s ad regulator the ASA taking a closer look.

Anomaly creative director Simon Cheadle says: “Six decades of underdog heritage. Incredible cornering. The mad Power-Boost button. This campaign proudly captures the performance and legacy of this iconic car as it races off into an electric future. We hope John would be proud.”

Buying Mini before it hit the buffers was one of BMW’s smartest moves, all the more so now as rivals Mercedes and Porsche struggle with collapsing sales in China and an inability to match Tesla and Chinese rivals in affordable EVs. Which this, presumably, is.

As before, the ASA which doesn’t much like fun may well intervene. Until then: MAA creative scale: 7.