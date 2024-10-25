Adam&eveDDB ventures into Nike territory with Columbia Sportswear win

Adam&eveDDB has made what looks its biggest breakthrough in the US to date, winning the global brief for Portland’s Columbia Sportswear as the 86 year old company sets out with a new CMO, Matthew J. Sutton who’s worked at The Black Tux, FreshDirect and Facebook.

The account will be led out of London with A&E New York and San Francisco.

Columbia brand president Joe Boyle (above) says: “There’s never been a better time for people to enjoy all the outdoors has to offer and we want to unlock that for more people around the world and inspire them through a strong story-telling approach and creative strategy with adam&eveDDB.

“We’ve built an extraordinary outdoor brand that set the standard for excellence worldwide. The past year we’ve been retooling and reshaping our business to scale new heights. In the year ahead, you’ll see the Columbia brand roll out a product strategy that is deeply intertwined with marketing allowing us to reach consumers in new, surprising ways to reintroduce our iconic brand.”

A&E CEO Miranda Hipwell says: “The story of Columbia is so rich and full of personality this was a partnership we felt excited about from the moment Joe’s letter inviting us to pitch landed on our desks. We’ve enjoyed every minute of the journey until now and can’t wait to tell more people, all over the world, about the unique marriage of irreverence, imagination and innovation embedded in the brand’s DNA.

“In a world full of purpose led ambitions, Columbia is a rare example of the real deal – we couldn’t be happier to be kicking off this creative, collaborative partnership.”