Adam&eveDDB names first US CCO

Adam&eveDDB has lured Brynna Aylward from Gut Toronto as its first US CCO. Aylward (below left with US CEO Caroline Winterton and New York MD James Rowe) will oversee the DDB network’s offices in New York and San Francisco.

Aylward says: “It’s an agency with such a challenger spirit from the adam&eve side, and then you have the storied legacy with DDB. It’s an incredible opportunity. You can’t say no to a call like that.”

Global CCO Richard Brim says Aylward brings the right kind of “team mentality. I’m so protective of adam&eve I don’t want any role to be about one person. Some of the agencies I really admire — Gut being one of them — it feels like there’s a group mentality. Everyone’s a practitioner. And that’s what we’re about. We’ve taken our time (naming a US CCO), and I’m really chuffed with where we are.”