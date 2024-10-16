A life less ordinary? Pepsi Max challenges the status quo

Pepsi’s commitment to its global Thirsty for more platform hasn’t been terribly consistent. It’s too often eclipsed by showcase ads for sporting tie ups, like the Make your game day gladiator spot for the new NFL season or Where there’s a ball there’s a way for the Euros.

But this film by Special for Pepsi Australia shows the versatility and potential of the Thirsty for more idea, with flashmob-style scenes that celebrate the individuals who dare to be non-conformist in a homogenised culture. The people who are “thirsty for more” than the conventional ways of doing things.

Susan Press, marketing director beverages ANZ at Pepsico, said: “Pepsi is not the habitual first choice for a lot of Australians, but we know it’s a flavour that people enjoy once they try it. So we’re encouraging everyone to wake up from autopilot, skip the ordinary choice and put enjoyment first in all they do, especially when choosing their cola.”

MAA creative scale: 7