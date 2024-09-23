Woolmark enlists zombie clothes invasion to highlight natural benefits

Woolmark used to be an advertiser of some note and now it’s back with a striking campaign from 20(Something) and Studio Birthplace – ‘Wear wool not waste’ – highlighting, it says, that artificial fabrics, essentially, never go away.

ECD Will Thacker says: “Whether in landfills or manifesting as microplastics, they are omnipresent. To drive this home, we wanted to draw parallels to the horror genre, specifically a zombie-ravaged world. We wanted to tap into the phenomenon of the Netflix adaptation of The Last of Us. The parallels between how synthetics are being dispersed across our globe are akin to the harrowing spread of the deadly zombie-inducing fungus.”

By Studio Birthplace’s Sil van der Woerd and Jorik Dozy. Reminds you of some of Burberry’s better efforts (no harm in that.)

Now if only they could produce woolly jumpers that didn’t attract moths…..

MAA creative scale: 9.