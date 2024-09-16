Virgin Active says “leave the cult, join the club”

We’ve all heard about (or experienced) fake news, now gym chain Virgin Active is taking a pop at fake wellness in a new global campaign from Amsterdam’s We Are Pi.

‘Leave the cult, Join the club’ is aimed at what Virgin calls the the “toxicity” of the wellness industry.

The campaign will run across TV, online, video-on-demand and Out of Home in the UK, Italy, South Africa, Thailand, Singapore and Australia. A second burst will go live in January 2025.

We Are Pi was appointed by Virgin Active to create the global brand positioning, brand identity refresh and the campaign earlier this year following a competitive pitch.

Group CMO Andy Tomkins says: “We know that people are increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of conflicting opinions and can be seduced by the promise of a quick fix that can do more harm than good. Our new global positioning “Where Wellness Gets Real” establishes Virgin Active as the antidote to the fakery that’s plaguing the wellness industry and reflects the culture we’ve created where people can bring their real selves, make real progress in a healthy way that’s unique to them.

“’Leave the Cult, Join the Club’ parodies the toxic underbelly of the wellness industry and most importantly shows people there’s a better way.”

Not bad but will it drive us all to the gym? Or should we should just stick to the sausage roll and red wine diet? Choices, choices…

MAa creative scale: 7.