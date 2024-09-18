Unlimited/Pablo land UK government climate change brief

All-conquering duo of Unlimited and Pablo has won another government challenge: saving the world. That’s if you think climate change is about to end it.

The duo already handles The Department for Business and Trade, National Highways, The Cabinet Office, HMRC, The Department for Science, Innovation & Technology and The Metropolitan Police.

Client this time is Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, specifically its Breakthrough Agenda, designed to “accelerate climate action and make green solutions the most affordable, accessible and attractive options throughout the world by 2030.”

Unlimited president Tim Bonnet says: “Challenges don’t get bigger or more important than this. At the heart of solving the climate crisis is unpicking human behaviour that can limit progress. We’re excited to be able to use all our expertise in Human Understanding (an Unlimited research product) to help the Breakthrough Agenda achieve their goals.”

Good that the climate is in safe hands.