Tourism Ireland rewrites history for Halloween

Some of us thought Halloween was invented by some American department store to shift more junk, rather like Hallmark Cards with Mother’s/Father’s days.

Then we did our painstaking research (that is, consulted Wikipedia) and discovered it celebrates All Hallow’s Day/Eve, October 31 when it gets dark and spooky in Europe.

Not quite so according to Tourism Ireland and agency Publicis London. Actually the Irish Samhain celebration got there first, at which the Irish go around seemingly dressed as haystacks.

“Halloween is one of the world’s favourite festivals, but not everyone knows it originated here in Celtic culture around 2,000 years ago,” says Tourism Ireland CEO Alice Mansergh. “At Tourism Ireland, we’ve worked with academics and experts to trace the story back and then bring it to life, through scenery, storytelling and culture, with modern-day appeal, given the fabulous festivals there are to enjoy across the island.”

“If the world can flock to Rio for Carnival or Munich for Oktoberfest, why not come to Ireland for Halloween?” says Publicis CCO Noel Bunting, helpfully.

Has someone been kissing the Blarney Stone?

Nice try although maybe too redolent of The Wicker Man – and we know what happened to him.

MAA creative scale: 7.