The right way to load a dishwasher? Dr Prakti stokes the flames

It’s one of the most polarising issues of our times, but that hasn’t stopped Dr Prakti dishwasher cleaner from stoking the flames of controversy. To pre-rinse or not to pre-rinse? Do you soak? And how dare you put the plates in crooked?

Dr Prakti gel claims to solve the arguments, which affect 40% of couples, once and for all. This entertaining spot by Polish agency OK Human dramatizes disputes between couples, friends, colleagues, celebs – and even newsreaders.

The campaign is running in Poland and some other European markets, backed by content from influencers who are happy to expose their own dishwasher-loading fights in support of the brand.

All credit to the client and the agency for having some fun with household products – even if the argument will never truly be won.

MAA creative scale: 7