The Or takes care of lonely new parents with Bloom & Wild

Burger King is not the only marketer riffing on today’s date; flowery delivery service Bloom & Wild is also in on the action with a new campaign called “Delay the Delivery.” September 26th is the most popular day for giving birth, which is something to do with people letting their guard down at Christmas, combined with a newfound parental zeal for giving your kids the advantage of being one of the oldest in the year.

Mother agency The Or is thinking about the loneliness of the new parent and encouraging friends and family to send Bloom & Wild flowers a couple of weeks after the birth. By that time, the euphoria has worn off, all the attention has dwindled, and the reality of caring for a baby brings you back down to earth.

Charlene Chandrasekaran, ECD at The Or said: “Bringing home your newborn for the first time is a wild experience. And whilst being showered in love the minute your baby arrives is wonderful, that feeling of isolation when you’re one month in and everyone has gone back to work, is real. It’s the time when you need the most support. So we’re excited that ‘Delay the Delivery’ will hopefully encourage people to Care Wildly beyond birth.”

MAA creative scale: 6