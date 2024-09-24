The Or brings home the bakery for Mother family

One of Mother London’s many offspring, The Or, has won two brands from Lotus Bakeries. The Belgian company makes snacks ranging from Gen Z favourite Biscoff biscuits to posh Peter’s Yard crackers, and among its healthier brands are the two that The Or has won: a fruit snack called Bear and a protein flapjack range, Trek.

The Or won the two accounts without a pitch, and will be creating new brand campaigns for both of them. Lotus Bakeries saw UK sales up 20% last year and its share value has tripled since 2020, so it’s an account win to make Mother proud. Other Or clients include Asos, Taco Bell and Bloom & Wild.

Hendrik Van Steendam, global brand director at Lotus Natural Foods commented “Bear and Trek are two core brands in the Lotus Bakeries portfolio that are leading the way when it comes to healthy snacking. We’re excited to be working with The Or, a partner that understands our vision and demonstrates a thirst for pushing the creative potential of both brand worlds.”

Paulo Salomao, managing partner at The Or said “Snacking is one of the keys to fuelling creativity at The Or, so we are no strangers to both Trek and Bear. We can’t wait to bring these delicious brands to life with equally delicious creative. And in the process help supercharge the healthy snacking landscape.”