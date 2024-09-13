Struggling Direct Line embarks on creative agency clean sweep

When a client hits rough waters the agency tends to cop it and insurer Direct Line, which said recently that it was going to put some new products on price comparison sites for the first time, has certainly been struggling.

Its contracts with Saatchi & Saatchi (Direct Line, Churchill) and House 337 (Green Flag) are expiring and it’s looking for an agency to handle the lot. Not these two it says, firmly. Neither does it want “unsolicited” offers from other agencies according to consultant Tuffon Hall. That’s telling ’em.

Direct Line has been with Publicis-owned Saatchi for over a decade, Churchill with House 337’s previous guise of WCRS for longer. Interim CMO Sam Day says: “With some of the most powerful brands in the UK, let alone financial services, we are excited to explore new creative routes. We are seeking an ambitious agency partner that can deliver ground-breaking campaigns at pace, aligned with our strategic vision. The business is evolving rapidly, and we are seeking an agency partner that will not only deliver award-winning creative but more importantly help us deliver our ambitious business growth targets.”

New Direct Line CEO Adam Winslow says he’s trying to save costs of £100m by the end of 2025, which maybe doesn’t augur well.

Saatchi will doubtless ride out this one, it’s maybe more of a challenge for Next 15’s House 337 which has struggled with some of its above-the-line clients since the tech-based group bought WCRS among others. Internal mergers and some senior staff exits probably haven’t helped.

Direct Line has struggled to replace its long-running ‘Winston Wolf’ campaign. Its latest efforts feature Transformers-style robots.