Specsavers goes to the movies with new Cineworld partnership

There are some big movies coming up this autumn – including sequels for Beetlejuice, Joker and Gladiator – and Specsavers will be at Cineworld cinemas to greet audiences with a new campaign imagining what the cinema experience might be like if the staff didn’t get their eyesight sorted.

Poor-sighted cleaners and decorators and failed “turn off your phone” announcements feature in a series of spots as part of a deal brokered by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Specsavers’ marketing services director Victoria Clarke said: “We loved the idea of a first-of-its-kind partnership opportunity to take Specsavers to the cinema, and what better way to start a movie than with a good laugh at a great ‘should’ve’ moment.”

The films were made by DCM Studios, working closely with Specsavers’ in-house creative team.

MAA creative scale: 7