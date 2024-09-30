Sniff and go: Uncommon and Ecover ask us to wear more, wash less

The “Rewear Chair” is a clever contraption that has extra arms, ready to take the weight of all those clothes you can’t be bothered to put away properly at the end of the day.

Instead of washing the clothes, agency Uncommon Creative Studio and laundry brand Ecover are asking us to wear them again, as long as they smell OK. By washing less, we extend the life of our clothes and do the planet (and our pockets) a favour, even if we use less Ecover.

The Rewear Chair will be showcased at Dutch Design Week in October, supported by model Lily Cole and some research by boffins at Falmouth University around the environmental impacts of washing too much.

Nils Leonard, Uncommon co-founder, said: “We’re taking a common behaviour and turning it into something beautiful and intentional. The eco-friendly choice can be the most beautiful choice too, and The Rewear Chair proves that good design can help us rethink our habits for the better. This is design at its best, solving problems but also asking questions.”

Refreshing to see sustainability presented as the easy option.

MAA creative scale: 7