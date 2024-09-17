Santander joins list of big UK account reviews

Must be something in the autumn air. Santander has joined the pretty long list of big companies reviewing their ad accounts. In this case they seem to be looking for a both a global creative and media agency, maybe from the same holding company.

Which isn’t good news for UK creative incumbent House 337 (in one form of another the agency has handled the Spanish-owned bank for over a decade. House is owned by quoted UK tech-based marcoms group Next 15. Carat, which is global of course, handles media.

Santander’s ads at House and, before that, WCRS have been determinedly populist, featuring ITV presenter duo Ant & Dec.

The trouble with such long-running campaigns is that, at some point, the client will ask what’s next? And it’s usually something radically different from elsewhere.