Samsung Health takes narrative route to Fiji

Nationwide is continuing its Dominic West series and, on the other side of the world, Samsung is likely kicking off one too with Stacey and Steve trying to get fit for a surfing holiday – with Samsung Health and Galaxy AI natch.

From BBH Singapore, ‘A Samsung Health Story: Racing to Fiji’ is expected to be the first in a series, according to Samsung. Depending on how this does presumably.

Samsung Electronics EVP Sung Chang says: “With the launch of Samsung Health, the new Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch7 and Ultra, we introduced our new Energy Score – a daily measurement of your physical and mental vitality calculated by your sleep, sleeping heart rate, heart rate variability and daily fitness activities. And with Galaxy AI, you receive personalized insight messages and wellness tips to help you reach your personal health goals.”

BBH CCO Sascha Kuntze says: “We wanted to make something entertaining to show that health doesn’t always have to be serious and stressful. Thankfully, our clients bought into it and we were able to add elements of comedy to tell a really playful story.”

It may be a terrifying world with gadgets on at you all day but the narrative approach works pretty well.

Is it too much to hope that proper ads with people and stories are making a comeback? Hope not.

MAA creative scale: 8.