Publicis Groupe buys commerce global player Mars United

Publicis Groupe, which is looking increasingly like a giant consultancy with a creative and media arm, has bought 50-year old Mars United Commerce, claimed to be the world’s largest independent commerce company. Mars has over 1,000 employees in 14 global hubs. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Mars will be rolled into Publicis data business Epsilon.

Mars CEO Rob Rivenburgh says: “Joining Publicis Groupe will help Mars realize our vision of being the preeminent global commerce company faster and more completely. We’re excited to have the support of Publicis to bring new opportunities to our existing clients and also to share our connected commerce solution with new clients around the globe. We look forward to writing the next chapter of commerce together.”

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun says: “We are delighted to be welcoming Rob and his incredible teams at Mars to Publicis Groupe. Their innovative spirit and proprietary platforms will further connect and complement our existing capabilities, to deliver industry-leading, end-to-end commerce solutions for our clients, both online and offline.

“With the acquisition of Influential this summer, and now Mars, Publicis is uniquely positioned to help our clients understand both existing consumers and future prospects, and connect that knowledge at an individual level to the new media channels that work hardest for their business.”