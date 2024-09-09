Publicis Conseil brings refreshing dash of jeopardy to child-focussed AXA campaign

Data-driven Publicis may be advancing on all fronts – although it had better watch its step sometimes as this examination of Epsilon, among others, by Ad Age’s Jack Neff demonstrates – but it hasn’t given up on creative either and here’s a lovely piece of work by Publicis Conseil, a new international campaign for insurer AXA.

It’s about safeguarding the future (inevitably) but with a bit of jeopardy (refreshing) and lots of charm. Child lead Irma is clearly a star in the making. Deftly directed by Janssen Powers for Eddy.

AXA’s Ulrike Decoene says: “Life may be full of risks, but the future shouldn’t be one of them. Everyone should have the right to be hopeful about the future. And we are acting concretely for it.”

MAA creative scale: 9.