Pepsi goes epic for NFL/Paramount tie-up

The NFL kicks off tonight and so it’s back to that fun-packed arena the Colosseum in Rome for Pepsi with sponsorship partner Paramount Global, plugging the fizzy drink and Ridley Scott’s new gladiator epic.

Featuring four NFL stars, including Taylor Swift’s current squeeze Travis Kelce (who makes a pretty good gladiator.) Megan Thee Stallion does the vocal/empress honours.

Back in 2004 Pepsi paid another visit to ancient Rome with Britney Spears and Beyonce leading a pack of pretty fearsome gals and giving the emperor what he deserved.

All stuff and nonsense of course (would two NFL fans in their local bar really order Pepsi?) but this year’s effort keeps a bewildering number of balls just about in the air.

Prefer 2004 though.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.