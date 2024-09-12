New CEO and ECD take Iris London to ‘next chapter’

Iris London’s long-time CEO Claire Humphris and global CCO Grant Hunter have both stepped aside after 25 and 20 years at the agency. They are replaced by two women: Zoe Eagle, previously creative agency co-chief at Accenture Song, and Katy Hopkins, who was a creative director at House 337.

The new duo have arrived to boost Iris London’s creative output and drive innovation at the Cheil-owned agency. They both report to Iris co-founder Ian Millner, and Hopkins will work closely with Eduardo Maruri, who joined Iris from Grey Europe in June as global creative chair.

Millner, co-founder of Iris Worldwide, said: “While it’s always hard to say goodbye to such remarkable talent, I couldn’t be more excited about the future. Zoe and Katy bring a fresh perspective, a wealth of experience, and a shared passion for innovation that will propel Iris into its next chapter.”

Eagle joined Accenture Song via Karmarama and has also worked at BBH, Creature and DLKW. Hopkins came to House 337 via WCRS; her creative credits include Sky, B&Q, Peta and Green Flag.

Eagle said: “Iris has a phenomenal legacy of creativity and fearlessness. After five years working at the intersection of creativity, consultancy and technology at Song, I’m incredibly excited to join this progressive team and entrepreneurial culture.”

Hopkins said: “Iris has always been an interesting agency with a unique proposition that I find intriguing and exciting. I love that they are thinking differently about how to entertain and engage to bring brands and customers together. I’m looking forward to helping take their creative product to the next level.”

Eagle and Hopkins join other senior appointments at Iris this year which, as well as Eduardo Maruri, include Elisha Pearce, promoted to MD of growth and marketing; and new hires Marie Little, MD of health; and Benita Meswania, global chief people officer. A new strategy leadership was also put in place at the end of 2023.

Last year wasn’t great for Iris London. Income dropped by 19%, employee churn was 55%, and there were a number of losses including Dreams, Suzuki, and (at the start of this year), Starbucks. The big leadership overhaul has a lot of work to do.

There is no news of the “old brooms”, Humphris and Hunter, who are both around 50. They should at least have got a good pay off after all those years at the agency.