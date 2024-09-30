Neverland launches global creative agency franchise with Blueprint

UK agency Neverland has done pretty well since it began five years ago and now it’s teaming with executive search firm Blueprint to launch Imagine Neverland, intended to be the first global creative agency franchise. Neverland will take 25% and provide a start-up package including some finance. The first two are scheduled to open early next year.

Co-founder Jon Forsyth (below with co-founder Simon Massey) says: “It’s hard to believe this hasn’t been done before. But it feels exactly like the kind of innovation that the industry needs to hero talent.”

Blueprint founder Gareth Moss says: “I’m delighted to be on a mission to pinpoint the world’s best creative agency entrepreneurs. We’re building a next generation business model where clients benefit from partnering with the industry’s best while enjoying the ability and flexibility of a full-service independent network. At the same time, entrepreneurs are empowered to build the creative agency of their dreams, with the support and connection to a world-class international network.”

It’s an interesting notion, clearly designed to sidestep the problems of past creative networks which have run into trouble when one new office costs too much.

Would be entrepreneurs can find out more and apply at www.imagineneverland.com.