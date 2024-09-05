Mother injects some ‘big autumn energy’ into Marks & Spencer fashion

Now that John Lewis has got its fashion mojo back, Marks & Spencer is facing some serious competition on the high street (although in reality the battle is probably online).

Autumn is the biggest fashion season of the year, and advertising for both brands has got to be stylish enough to attract the fashion crowd but safe enough not to alienate the traditional customer, all without succumbing to lowest-common-denominator blandness.

Mother has navigated this tricky path by putting down a confident marker in the style stakes with a womenswear film called “Big autumn energy” where a woman is strutting her stuff – and the new M&S clothing range – all over town.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S marketing director for clothing & home, said: “As we continue to drive style perceptions at M&S, we’re kicking off the season with some ‘Big autumn energy’. The collection and campaign are here to re-energise people and give them the encouragement and confidence to get out there – using their style to embrace the true energy of autumn.”

Kirsty Minns, partner and executive creative director at Mother Design, added: “We’re continuing a great transformative journey towards creating positive fashion fame for M&S, with the launch of our latest campaign. For autumn, we’ve drawn inspiration from the cinematic world of high fashion, incorporating the essence of the season and everyday moments to create a campaign that feels both elevated and relatable.”

MAA creative scale: 7