Mother brings agency perks to life in four funny new films

A place on the Sunday Times Best Places to work is something to celebrate (and publicise). Mother has had some creative fun finding ways to represent some of the employees’ favourite upsides of working at the agency, and created a fine recruitment tool in the process.

Working with new talent from youth consultancy Word on the Curb, four films take a humorous look at favourite agency perks: independence, free lunches, a cash bonus for staff who give up smoking, and being part of a global family.

Not for sale

Quit smoking

Free lunches

Global family

Alex Morris-Platt, chief people pfficer at Mother, said: “We know that happy people produce better work. Being one of The Sunday Times’ ‘Best Places to Work’ helps us show ourselves and the outside world that we’re doing something right. There’s always room for improvement, and we’re constantly looking for creative ways to ensure our people can make the work of their lives while living a good life.”