Mother and the FT take climate action into the boardroom

The Financial Times has partnered with global directors’ forum Chapter Zero to move climate-related issues up the business agenda. A new campaign by Mother frames climate change in language that business understands – and even has a bit of fun with it too.

Six different full-page weekly print ads will appear in the FT, all designed to persuade boardrooms to take the lead on net zero. Chapter Zero, whose partners include McKinsey and Deloitte, aims to move companies from basic-level compliance to making climate-conscious thinking an essential part of long-term business strategy.

Vicky Moffatt, CEO of Chapter Zero said: “In this campaign, we’re urging business leaders to approach climate action as a business transformation opportunity. Climate action is not just a moral argument; it’s a business one too. We are interested in having a conversation with business leaders about the business case for climate action.”

